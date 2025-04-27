MI vs LSG: Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest to 4,000 IPL runs, beats KL Rahul’s record - Full details

It's been a record-breaking day for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After Rohit Sharma became the third opening batsman to hit two sixes of his first two balls in the innings in the history of the IPL, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav broke a record of his own

Fastest to 4,000 IPL runs SKY, as he is fondly known, entered the history books as he became the fastest batsman to score 4,000 runs in the world's richest cricket league.

The MI batter needed only 2,714 balls to complete the milestone, breaking KL's Rahul record of 2,820 balls. Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle is third on the list at 2,920 balls to 4,000 IPL runs.

SKY becomes the 17th batsman to reach the milestone in the IPL and is one of 8 active batsman to score 4,000 runs in the IPL.

For the Mumbai Indians, the right handed batsman is the third highest-run getter with 3,460 runs to his name. Rohit Sharma leads the list, with 5,971 runs while Kieron Pollard is second with 3,915 runs.

150 IPL sixes The 34-year-old right-handed batter has been in great from for his home city franchise, and he needed only 33 runs to cross the 4,000-run mark. He reached the historic landmarke after he scored a boundary off Avesh Khan in the 13th over.

However, this isn't the only landmark for the MI batter.

During his innings - he was dismissed for 54 of 28, one ball after reaching his half century - SKY also breached the 150-sixes mark with his first maximum of the day. He hit 4 sixes in his 28-ball knock.