MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 injury update: Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar play today?

Mumbai Indians are all set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya led franchise had got to this spot after winning the Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans while PBKS will have another shot at reaching the IPL Final after facing a drubbing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last clash.

However, both the teams have been marred by injuries with PBKS losing Yuzvendra Chahal in the last few matches due to a wrist injury while MI not having the services of pacer Deepak Chahar due to a leg injury.

Will Chahar and Chahal play today? The good news for Punjab Kings fans is that Chahal, who has been out of action since 18 May, is likely to have regained full fitness. According to ESPNCricinfo, he was seen wearing wrist protection during a training session on the eve of the crucial match.

Chahal reportedly played football, took some catches and threw a few balls, as well as bowling a couple of overs into an empty net.

As for Chahar, the report states that the pacer had padding under and above his left knee. He was seen warming up and jogging in Ahmedabad, and the report notes that Chahar's comeback will depend on how he feels when he wakes up on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Reece Topley was the only other player to make it to the stadium on Saturday, suggesting that Richard Gleeson — who made his debut in Chahar's place during the IPL Eliminator match — is unlikely to play in Qualifier 2.