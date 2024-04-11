Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians announce major changes in squad due to injuries
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians announce major changes in squad due to injuries

Written By Devesh Kumar

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Ahead of the big match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, the Hardik Pandya-led side received major jolts in form of injuries

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ANI )Premium
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ANI )

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians squad went through a fresh setback on Thursday ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians announced that Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his left forearm injury and will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai. 

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement," BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 11 Apr 2024, 05:28 PM IST
