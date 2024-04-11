MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians squad went through a fresh setback on Thursday ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians announced that Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his left forearm injury and will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai.

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement," BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

