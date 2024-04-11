MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians announce major changes in squad due to injuries
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Ahead of the big match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, the Hardik Pandya-led side received major jolts in form of injuries
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians squad went through a fresh setback on Thursday ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians announced that Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his left forearm injury and will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai.