Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians announce major changes in squad due to injuries

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians announce major changes in squad due to injuries

Written By Devesh Kumar

  • MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Ahead of the big match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, the Hardik Pandya-led side received major jolts in form of injuries

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians squad went through a fresh setback on Thursday ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians announced that Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his left forearm injury and will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai.

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement," BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!