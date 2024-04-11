MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hits back at trolls over his hug with Gautam Gambhir, ‘Your masala is over…’
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other in one of the top moments of IPL 2024 so far, as the two legends of Indian cricket don't have a very smooth history
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir has been one of the top moments of IPL 2024 so far, as the two legends of Indian cricket don't have a very smooth history. Ahead of the crucial Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, Virat Kohli opened up to the massive response his hug with Gautam Gambhir received. Virat Kohli said that people were disappointed with his behavior and now the “masala" is over.