Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hits back at trolls over his hug with Gautam Gambhir, 'Your masala is over…'

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hits back at trolls over his hug with Gautam Gambhir, ‘Your masala is over…’

Devesh Kumar

  • MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other in one of the top moments of IPL 2024 so far, as the two legends of Indian cricket don't have a very smooth history

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hugs Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir after KKR won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir has been one of the top moments of IPL 2024 so far, as the two legends of Indian cricket don't have a very smooth history. Ahead of the crucial Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, Virat Kohli opened up to the massive response his hug with Gautam Gambhir received. Virat Kohli said that people were disappointed with his behavior and now the “masala" is over.

"People are very disappointed with my behavior. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai [Gautam Gambhir came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you're booing. We're not kids anymore," Virat Kohli said during a PUMA event.

Virat Kohli's remarks come days after he was seen hugging and talking to Gautam Gambhir, their first public interaction after the intense verbal spat during IPL 2023. The RCB's star batter was angry at Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq when Gautam Gambhir jumped in between and had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli. The video of the incident broke the internet and soon Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir started trending across all social media platforms.

The IPL 2023 spat was not the first time Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir went against each other on the ground as their IPL rivalry has a history and the players were seen exchanging words multiple times in various seasons of IPL. Gautam Gambhir also faced some intense trolling for his scuffle with Virat Kohli, with fans even poking him at the stadiums with the chants of “Kohli-Kohli."

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL pitch report

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians is all set to go against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The flat pitch of Mumbai offers an advantage to batters and the shorter boundaries make the game high-scoring. MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match will depend hugely on the toss and the winner of the coin-flip will look to bowl first on the pitch of Wankhede Stadium.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
