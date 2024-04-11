MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya must brace for some fresh criticism for his captaincy decisions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik slammed another explosive half-century to power his team's score to 196/8 after 20 overs. India's veteran player Mohammad Kaif made an interesting observation while sitting in the commentary box as he observed that Rohit Sharma asked Hardik Pandya multiple times to keep a third man against Dinesh Karthik, but the Mumbai Indians skipper didn't listen, and the RCB finisher slammed three boundaries in the same area.

“Rohit Sharma is asking Hardik Pandya to keep a third man, as he knows Dinesh Karthik will play there, but Pandya didn't listen and Dinesh Karthik slammed three boundaries there," Mohammad Kaif said during the commentary of the MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match.

Dinesh Karthik played another brilliant innings today as the RCB lost its flagship batter Virat Kohli early against the furious pace of Jasprit Bumrah. Karthik slammed an unbeaten 23-ball 53 to power Bengaluru's innings to 196/8.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar's half-century also played a crucial role in providing Bengaluru with a good finish.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah decimates RCB's batting order with fifer

Mumbai Indians magical pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered another scintillating spell on Thursday and sent back half of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting lineup. The seamer began with Bengaluru's most valuable player and Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya then gave him some rest as he wanted the pacer to clinch some more wickets.

In the 17th over, Jasprit Bumrah clinched back-to-back four wickets as he dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and batters Mahipal Lormor, impact player Saurav Chahuan and tail-end batter Vyshak Vijay Kumar. The seamer gave just 21 runs in the four overs he bowled with an economy of 5.25 runs per over.

