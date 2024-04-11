MI vs RCB: 'Hardik Pandya didn't listen to Rohit Sharma, then Dinesh Karthik slammed 3 boundaries,' says Mohammad Kaif
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Dinesh Karthik played another brilliant innings today as the RCB lost its flagship batter Virat Kohli early against the furious pace of Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya must brace for some fresh criticism for his captaincy decisions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik slammed another explosive half-century to power his team's score to 196/8 after 20 overs. India's veteran player Mohammad Kaif made an interesting observation while sitting in the commentary box as he observed that Rohit Sharma asked Hardik Pandya multiple times to keep a third man against Dinesh Karthik, but the Mumbai Indians skipper didn't listen, and the RCB finisher slammed three boundaries in the same area.