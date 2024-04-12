Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer against RCB, but upset with Dinesh Karthik's SIX! here's why
It was RCB's Dinesh Karthik slamming the last ball of his spell over cover for six. This was only the second six in 120 deliveries Bumrah conceded this IPL season.
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians secured a comprehensive victory over Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets with 27 deliveries to spare at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 in Wankhede on Thursday.
