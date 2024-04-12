Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians secured a comprehensive victory over Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets with 27 deliveries to spare at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 in Wankhede on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the 'player of the match' for picking up 5 wickets by giving away 21 runs.

During the post-match ceremony, Bumrah said, "I am very happy with the outcome. But I will not say I had always thought of taking a five-for. The wicket was sticking in the first 10 overs. One of those days where things went in my favour and catches went to hand. In this format, it's anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you need to have different skills. Can't be a one-trick pony. Everyone is doing research and data. Have trained to have different skills. Bowling is tough because you will have to take a beating, you will have to have bad days to learn from it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he was upset with one thing. It was RCB's Dinesh Karthik slamming the last ball of his spell over cover for six. This was only the second six in 120 deliveries Bumrah conceded this IPL season.

In the last delivery of the 19th over, Karthik played a lofted drive and clears deep extra covers for a flat SIX on the full length delivery that was pitching outside off stump and was an off-cutter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It appeared that Karthik's stroke occupied his headspace as he picked up the Player of the Match award.

Bumrah in his 4-overs spell dismissed Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vishak.

Looking at the stats, in the current IPL season, Bumrah leads the Purple Cap with 10 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 5.95. His best is 5/21 and has conceded only 119 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI Vs RCB IPL 2024: Batting first, MI gave a target of 200 for RCB to chase after losing 3 wickets.

For MI, Ishan Kishan scored 69 runs, Suryakumar Yadav scored 52 runs, while Rohit Sharma contributed 38 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB's Akash Deep, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Will Jacks picked one wicket each.

Chasing 200, RCB's Faf Du Plessis scored 61 runs, Rajat Patidar hit 50 runs and Dinesh Kartik smashed 53 runs.

Making the batting tougher for RCB, MI's Bumrah picked a fifer, while Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal and Shreyas Gopal picked one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, MI climbed one spot up in the IPL points table and is positioned at 7th spot. While RCB continues to remain at 9th spot.

