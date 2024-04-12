Active Stocks
MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Watch Reece Topley take ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rohit Sharma; netizens react

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Reece Topley took complete advantage of his 6ft-7in height to take the ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rohit Sharma.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024: English cricketer Reece Topley took a blinder to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai vs Bengaluru match on April 11. (X/@JioCinema)Premium
MI vs RCB IPL 2024: English cricketer Reece Topley took a blinder to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai vs Bengaluru match on April 11. (X/@JioCinema)

MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did not have much to celebrate once Mumbai Indians (MI) came out to bat. However, the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium saw an outstanding catch—one of the finest ever in IPL history.

Also Read: Top highlights of last night’s MI vs RCB match

English cricketer Reece Topley was standing at short fine leg when Rohit Sharma tried to hit one over his head for a boundary. Topley literally flew and grabbed the ball with his left hand. Commentator Ian Bishop exclaimed, “Brilliant! Not many in the stadium could have got into that." This was an obvious reference to the cricketer's height of 6 feet 7 inches.

The stadium erupted, the players jumped in excitement, and the commentators went crazy. After building a 101-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma was out for 38 off 24 balls.

Netizens react

Netizens commented with qualifiers like “Brilliant," “insane," and “Best of 2024". Some called it the “catch of the tournament". Wisden wrote, “Reece Topley channelling his inner Paul Collingwood to give Will Jacks his maiden IPL wicket."

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar hints at Team India's jersey for Riyan Parag

“What a freaking catch that was by Reece Topley!!" wrote former cricketer Robin Uthappa.

“Only good thing about RCB today…This spectacular catch by Reece Topley," wrote a social media user. “Set Rohit Sharma trying to accelerate and gets out to a one-in-million catch," came from another. 

Surrey Cricket, which Topley plays for in domestic cricket, called him, “Air Topley!"

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Yes, but far more importantly, Reece Topley giving the world a good look at his skateboarding Jesus tattoo." Another user wrote, “RCB needs more than what he is delivering at the moment to change their fortune," came from another.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024

However, Reece Topley’s brilliant catch was not enough to get RCB home. While chasing Bengaluru’s 196, Mumbai were unstoppable, reaching their target in just 15.3 overs.  

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell OUT for duck for the third time this season; here's how netizens react 

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians and took 5/21 in his 4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav made his presence felt with his 52 off 19 balls (five 4s, four 6s).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 12 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST
