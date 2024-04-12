MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Watch Reece Topley take ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rohit Sharma; netizens react
MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Reece Topley took complete advantage of his 6ft-7in height to take the ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rohit Sharma.
MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did not have much to celebrate once Mumbai Indians (MI) came out to bat. However, the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium saw an outstanding catch—one of the finest ever in IPL history.
