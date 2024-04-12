MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Reece Topley took complete advantage of his 6ft-7in height to take the ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rohit Sharma.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did not have much to celebrate once Mumbai Indians (MI) came out to bat. However, the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium saw an outstanding catch—one of the finest ever in IPL history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

English cricketer Reece Topley was standing at short fine leg when Rohit Sharma tried to hit one over his head for a boundary. Topley literally flew and grabbed the ball with his left hand. Commentator Ian Bishop exclaimed, "Brilliant! Not many in the stadium could have got into that." This was an obvious reference to the cricketer's height of 6 feet 7 inches.

The stadium erupted, the players jumped in excitement, and the commentators went crazy. After building a 101-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma was out for 38 off 24 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Netizens commented with qualifiers like “Brilliant," “insane," and “Best of 2024". Some called it the “catch of the tournament". Wisden wrote, “Reece Topley channelling his inner Paul Collingwood to give Will Jacks his maiden IPL wicket."

"What a freaking catch that was by Reece Topley!!" wrote former cricketer Robin Uthappa.

“Only good thing about RCB today…This spectacular catch by Reece Topley," wrote a social media user. “Set Rohit Sharma trying to accelerate and gets out to a one-in-million catch," came from another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surrey Cricket, which Topley plays for in domestic cricket, called him, “Air Topley!"

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Yes, but far more importantly, Reece Topley giving the world a good look at his skateboarding Jesus tattoo." Another user wrote, “RCB needs more than what he is delivering at the moment to change their fortune," came from another.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 However, Reece Topley’s brilliant catch was not enough to get RCB home. While chasing Bengaluru’s 196, Mumbai were unstoppable, reaching their target in just 15.3 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians and took 5/21 in his 4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav made his presence felt with his 52 off 19 balls (five 4s, four 6s).

