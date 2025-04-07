MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah play as impact sub? Is Rohit Sharma fit to play against Bengaluru?

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 05:20 PM IST

MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah will be making a return to cricket after close to three months following a back injury. The MI vs RCB clash starts at 7:30 PM IST.