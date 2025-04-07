MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2025: The focus will be on comeback man Jasprit Bumrah as Mumbai Indians hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday in an IPL 2025 encounter. Bumrah, who joined the Mumbai Indians squad on Sunday, missed the first four games as the 30-year-old was under rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
Besides Bumrah, focus will also be on Rohit Sharma, who missed Mumbai Indians' previous match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. The Hardik Pandya-led side have won just one game out of their four matches so far. On the other hand, RCB have won two out of three games they have played till now.
The likes of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have been in good touch would like to bring their campaign back on track against Mumbai Indians.
MI vs RCB IPL head-to-head
Both RCB and Mumbai Indians have played 33 matches against each other in IPL. Mumbai Indians enjoy a 19-14 head-to-head record against RCB in IPL.
MI vs RCB predicted playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
It will also be interesting to see whether Mumbai Indians would play Jasprit Bumrah as an impact sub, keeping in mind that the fast bowler has come just out of an injury lay off.
Along with Mumbai Indians' horror run in IPL, Rohit Sharma's bat is also yet to yield runs. In three games, Rohit has scored 0, 8, 13. However, even if Rohit Sharma returns, it will be interesting to see whether he plays as an Impact sub or not?
So far, Mumbai Indians didn't had the best of the starts despite having some of the impressive performances from the new faces. In four matches so far, the five-time champions have been able to win just one against KKR.
Rohit Sharma took an unfortunate hit on his knee before the LSG match and missed the game. However, his availability will depend on the assessment. "Ro looks good, he's going to bat today as well. Rohit had an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting so he felt uncomfortable. We were travelling yesterday. He'll have a hit today, and then we will do an assessment on that," head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.
After getting a clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Jasprit Bumrah joined Mumbai Indians squad on the weekend and had his first training session on Sunday. He bowled full tilt against the likes of Rohit Sharma and others. "He is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow," head coach Mahela Jayawardene said on Sunday.
More than Virat Kohli and RCB, the focus will be on the Mumbai Indians duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. While Bumrah is returning to competitive cricket after a three-month injury lay-off, Rohit had missed MI's previous game against LSG due to a knee injury.
Hello and welcome to another thrilling encounter between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.