MI vs RCB IPL 2025: Vijay Mallya has a suggestion for Virat Kohli’s team after historic Mumbai victory; check out

It was a historic night for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium as they broke a 10-year jinx by winning a thriller against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday night. RCB held their nerves and fended off a late charge by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya to come out victors by 12 runs.

With the win at the Wankhede, RCB registered its third win in IPL 2025 as they sit towards the top of the table with 6 points.

When the Bengaluru side beat the 5-time champions at their home ground in 2015, the team was still owned by Vijay Mallya, who was at the stadium on that eventful night a decade ago. After Sunday night's win, the former owner put a post on X congratulating the team for their victory with a ‘suggestion’ on how to approach their matches.

He wrote: “Congratulations to RCB for the magnificent win over MI at their Wankhede fortress after 10 long years. I was at the game in 2015 but never imagined it would take so long to win again. Great batting and gritty bowling shows fantastic team spirit and balance. Play Bold.”

Mallya has been in exile in the United Kingdom ever since fleeing India in 2016. The 69-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is accused in a bank loan default case, which is estimated at over ₹9,000 crore involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya keeping a tab It seems Mallya is keeping a tab on his former IPL side as he also sent out a congratulatory post for another one of RCB's historic win. The Bengaluru side broke their 18-year jinx against Chennai Super Kings after they beat the 5-time champions in their den earlier this season.

He posted after RCB's win at the M Chidambaram Stadium, “Congratulations to RCB for an emphatic victory over Southern rivals CSK in their Chepauk fortress after 18 long years. A great all round performance with bat and ball. Play Bold guys.”