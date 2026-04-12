MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Mumbai Indians seek home reset against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: The iconic IPL rivalry ignites once again as five-time champions Mumbai Indians host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of IPL 2026 at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12) at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off defeats to Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate for a win to gain crucial momentum.

Mumbai Indians (currently with 2 points from 3 games) will rely on home advantage at Wankhede, where dew often plays a role in the second innings. Led by captain Hardik Pandya, MI boasts a strong batting lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, supported by the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

RCB, sitting stronger with 4 points from 3 games and a healthy net run rate, brings the star power of Virat Kohli, explosive opener Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, and finisher Tim David. Their bowling mix includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spin options like Krunal Pandya.

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Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match scorecard