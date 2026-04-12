MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Mumbai Indians seek home reset against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: The iconic IPL rivalry ignites once again as five-time champions Mumbai Indians host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of IPL 2026 at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12) at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off defeats to Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate for a win to gain crucial momentum.
Mumbai Indians (currently with 2 points from 3 games) will rely on home advantage at Wankhede, where dew often plays a role in the second innings. Led by captain Hardik Pandya, MI boasts a strong batting lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, supported by the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.
RCB, sitting stronger with 4 points from 3 games and a healthy net run rate, brings the star power of Virat Kohli, explosive opener Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, and finisher Tim David. Their bowling mix includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spin options like Krunal Pandya.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match scorecard
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Abhinandan Singh
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner/Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians: Matches played – 93, Matches Won – 58, Matches Lost – 35 (Win % - 62)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matches played – 19, Matches Won – 9, Matches Lost – 10 (Win % - 47)
Total matches played – 34
Matches won by MI – 19
Matches won by RCB - 15
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a strong start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 2 wins and 1 loss, earning 4 points and sitting 3rd on the points table with a healthy net run rate of +1.231. They began the season with impressive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 6 wickets on March 28) and Chennai Super Kings (by 43 runs on April 5), but suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on April 10. With key performers shining in batting and bowling, RCB remain in a solid position early in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a mixed start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 1 win and 2 losses, earning 2 points and sitting 8th on the points table with a net run rate of -0.715. They began strongly by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in a high-scoring thriller on March 29 (chasing 221), but then lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on April 4 and to Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs (rain-affected) on April 7.
The MI vs RCB clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for MI vs RCB clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.