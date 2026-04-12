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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl; Duffy replaces Hazlewood for Royal Challengers

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Mumbai Indians take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, in what promises to be a high-voltage T20 spectacle. MI have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated12 Apr 2026, 07:18:35 PM IST
MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE
MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE(PTI)

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: The iconic IPL rivalry ignites once again as five-time champions Mumbai Indians host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of IPL 2026 at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12) at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off defeats to Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate for a win to gain crucial momentum.

Mumbai Indians (currently with 2 points from 3 games) will rely on home advantage at Wankhede, where dew often plays a role in the second innings. Led by captain Hardik Pandya, MI boasts a strong batting lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, supported by the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

RCB, sitting stronger with 4 points from 3 games and a healthy net run rate, brings the star power of Virat Kohli, explosive opener Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, and finisher Tim David. Their bowling mix includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spin options like Krunal Pandya.

Toss Update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match scorecard

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Follow updates here:
12 Apr 2026, 07:18:35 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: RCB Impact subs

Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav

12 Apr 2026, 07:18:03 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: RCB Playing XI

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

12 Apr 2026, 07:15:16 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: MI Impact subs

Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa

12 Apr 2026, 07:14:56 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: MI Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

12 Apr 2026, 07:11:10 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Rajat Patidar during the toss

"Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood."

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12 Apr 2026, 07:10:11 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Hardik Pandya during the toss

“We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar.”

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12 Apr 2026, 07:02:06 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.

12 Apr 2026, 07:01:24 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Virat Kohli vs MI stats

Innings - 33, Runs - 922, Average - 31.8, Strike Rate - 129, 50s - 6, Highest Score - 92

12 Apr 2026, 06:55:15 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Rohit Sharma vs RCB stats

Innings - 33, Runs - 848, Average - 27.4, Strike rate - 137, 50s - 7, Highest Score - 94

12 Apr 2026, 06:39:01 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: RCB Probable Playing XII

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Abhinandan Singh

12 Apr 2026, 06:37:55 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: MI Probable Playing XII

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner/Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

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12 Apr 2026, 06:23:21 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: MI vs RCB performance at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians: Matches played – 93, Matches Won – 58, Matches Lost – 35 (Win % - 62)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matches played – 19, Matches Won – 9, Matches Lost – 10 (Win % - 47)

12 Apr 2026, 06:20:53 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: MI vs RCB Head-to-head details

Total matches played – 34

Matches won by MI – 19

Matches won by RCB - 15

12 Apr 2026, 06:13:14 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: How have RCB fared in IPL so far?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a strong start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 2 wins and 1 loss, earning 4 points and sitting 3rd on the points table with a healthy net run rate of +1.231. They began the season with impressive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 6 wickets on March 28) and Chennai Super Kings (by 43 runs on April 5), but suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on April 10. With key performers shining in batting and bowling, RCB remain in a solid position early in the tournament.

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12 Apr 2026, 06:04:45 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: How have MI fared in IPL so far?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a mixed start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 1 win and 2 losses, earning 2 points and sitting 8th on the points table with a net run rate of -0.715. They began strongly by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in a high-scoring thriller on March 29 (chasing 221), but then lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on April 4 and to Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs (rain-affected) on April 7.

12 Apr 2026, 06:00:17 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Where to watch MI vs RCB clash?

The MI vs RCB clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

12 Apr 2026, 05:59:08 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Toss and match timings

The toss for MI vs RCB clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

12 Apr 2026, 05:57:07 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

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