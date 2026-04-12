MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl; Duffy replaces Hazlewood for Royal Challengers

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 LIVE score: The iconic IPL rivalry ignites once again as five-time champions Mumbai Indians host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of IPL 2026 at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12) at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off defeats to Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate for a win to gain crucial momentum.
Mumbai Indians (currently with 2 points from 3 games) will rely on home advantage at Wankhede, where dew often plays a role in the second innings. Led by captain Hardik Pandya, MI boasts a strong batting lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, supported by the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.
RCB, sitting stronger with 4 points from 3 games and a healthy net run rate, brings the star power of Virat Kohli, explosive opener Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, and finisher Tim David. Their bowling mix includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spin options like Krunal Pandya.
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match scorecard
Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
"Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood."
“We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar.”
Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Innings - 33, Runs - 922, Average - 31.8, Strike Rate - 129, 50s - 6, Highest Score - 92
Innings - 33, Runs - 848, Average - 27.4, Strike rate - 137, 50s - 7, Highest Score - 94
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Abhinandan Singh
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner/Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians: Matches played – 93, Matches Won – 58, Matches Lost – 35 (Win % - 62)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matches played – 19, Matches Won – 9, Matches Lost – 10 (Win % - 47)
Total matches played – 34
Matches won by MI – 19
Matches won by RCB - 15
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a strong start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 2 wins and 1 loss, earning 4 points and sitting 3rd on the points table with a healthy net run rate of +1.231. They began the season with impressive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 6 wickets on March 28) and Chennai Super Kings (by 43 runs on April 5), but suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on April 10. With key performers shining in batting and bowling, RCB remain in a solid position early in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a mixed start in IPL 2026, playing 3 matches so far with 1 win and 2 losses, earning 2 points and sitting 8th on the points table with a net run rate of -0.715. They began strongly by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in a high-scoring thriller on March 29 (chasing 221), but then lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on April 4 and to Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs (rain-affected) on April 7.
The MI vs RCB clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for MI vs RCB clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.