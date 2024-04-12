MI vs RCB: Ishan Kishan on using IPL 2024 to impress selectors for T20 World Cup, ‘Not in my hand’
MI vs RCB: Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 11. His 69 off 24 balls helped MI secure their second win in IPL 2024. The first question he was asked during the post-match press conference was about the selection for the T20 World Cup.
MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) won their second match in the tournament, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on April 11. During the post-match press conference, Ishan Kishan's first question was about his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.