MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) won their second match in the tournament, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on April 11. During the post-match press conference, Ishan Kishan's first question was about his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“That is something that is not in my hand. I take things very easy right now," Ishan Kishan said. “I just have to take one match at a time. It’s a very big tournament. You don’t want to overstep somewhere. I’m just taking one game at a time."

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not impressed with Ishan Kishan. After opting out of the Ranji Trophy despite BCCI’s directive, he was seen practising with Hardik Pandya for his IPL franchise. Eventually, the BCCI did not renew the central contract for the Jharkhand cricketer.

Media reports earlier suggested that Ishan Kishan's decision to opt out of domestic cricket could affect his selection for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking about the pitch, the Mumbai cricketer said that since wicket-keepers watch the pitch throughout the match and see it evolve during the game, they understand the surface better.

“We’ve practised enough. We’ve done all the hard work before the tournament, then during the tournament," Ishan added, saying that a batter would have to judge every delivery to take the game forward.

During the press conference, Ishan stressed the importance of having a strong powerplay to set the tone for the rest of the match, especially while chasing a big target.

“When you’re chasing a good total, partnerships are very important. At the same time, your powerplay game is also very important. That is when you set the tone for the rest of the teammates," the wicket-keeper-batter said.

Ishan Kishan had 101-run partnership with Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma shared a 101-run opening partnership for Mumbai. Rohit was dismissed when Reece Topley took a blinder to send the former MI skipper back to the pavilion. When Suryakumar Yadav came to bat, he continued from where Rohit left and took the game further away from RCB. Mumbai successfully chased the target of 197 in 15.3 overs.

