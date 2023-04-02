02 Apr 2023, 05:45 PM IST
MI looks for a change
Even though Mumbai Indians has had the highest number of IPL title win by any franchise, they won five times, the team also saw a disappointing season in 2022. Mumbai Indians was placed at the bottom with only four wins in 10 matches.
02 Apr 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Will RCB maintain winning streak against MI?
RCB have maintained a winning record against MI, going unbeaten since 2020. Will the Faf du Plessis led team be able to maintain their winning streak against the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians?
The Virat Kohli versus Rohit Sharma match is sure to be a crucial one.
02 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
RCB vs MI: Past scores
RCB has a 19-12 win-loss against Mumbai Indians. They also have won four of their last five matches against the five-time IPL champions, one of which was via Super Over and three came on the trot in their last three meetings.
02 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Rohit Sharma-led team has had a fantabulous run at the Bengaluru stadium. They have won ten times from the thirteen times they have visited this ground
02 Apr 2023, 05:31 PM IST
RCB's history at Chinnaswamy stadium
The Royal Challengers Bangalore's homeground is the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, RCB have failed to make Chinnaswamy a fortress, losing 40 matches and winning 42 in IPL history. Since 2018, they have a 7-6 win-loss record in 14 ties at home.
02 Apr 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Mumbai Indian squad for RCB vs MI Match
Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
02 Apr 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for RCB vs MI match
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
02 Apr 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Players missing from Mumbai Indian today
All rounder Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season owing to his recurring back injury. Mumbai Indians (MI), however, announced, Sandeep Warrier as Bumrah replacement.
Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson has also been ruled out of the tournament.
02 Apr 2023, 05:02 PM IST
RCB vs MI: How to watch on TV, Live Streaming details
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Jio Cinema.
Further, the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
02 Apr 2023, 05:01 PM IST
RCB vs MI match time
The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2).
02 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
RCB spin bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga, to miss first 2 matches
Wanindu Hasaranga, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) key spin bowler, will be absent for the first two matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his national duty for Sri Lanka, who are currently touring New Zealand.
