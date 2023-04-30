Mumbai Indians will play their 8th match against second seeded Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April at 7:30 pm. MI has played 7 matches and has 6 points, while RR has won 5 matches out of 8 played.

Mumbai Indians' track record this season has not been impressive as its batting order has not shown it real capability till now. Be it skipper Rohit Sharma or power hitter Suryakumar Yadav, the batters are yet to show their skills they possess. However, Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green and Tim David did play well in few matches and helped MI win 3 matches.

Also, MI's bowling attack needs improvement, as after looking at the purple cap table, only Piyush Chawla is on the list at 8 position with 11 wickets. His economy is 7.11 and average is 17.45. Other reliable bowlers including Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar and Riley Meredith are yet to prove their mettle.

On the contrary, RR has been impressive this season. Batting order, compiled of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c) and Shimron Hetmyer have done their part.

Also, RR bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult have made their mark in the purple cap listings. However, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma need improvement.

MI vs RR pitch report:

The pitch of Wankhede Stadium is expected benefit batters. Like every match, the toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bat, as average of first-innings score at this pitch is around 180. There is a very less likelihood of rains in Mumbai and the temperature will range between 30 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

MI vs RR fantasy cricket team

Jos Buttler (C), SV Samson, Ishan Kishan (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravichandran Ashwin, C Green, Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riley Meredith

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.