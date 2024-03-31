Hello User
Next Story
MI vs RR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

MI vs RR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

Saurav Mukherjee

  • In the IPL tournaments, MI and RR have faced each other 28 times, where MI have won 15 of those and Rajasthan 12. One match between the two ended in a tie.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, struggling to taste a victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, will face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 journey have played two matches till now, but lost both of them -- first against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs and second against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have won both their matches in the IPL 2024 season -- beating Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs, followed by defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs RR; who’ll win Mumbai vs Rajasthan match? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Head-to-head records

In the IPL tournaments, MI and RR have faced each other 28 times, where MI have won 15 of those and Rajasthan 12. One match between the two ended in a tie. MI's highest total against RR so far is 214, and RR’s highest score against MI is 212.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumabi is known to favour the batters, ensuring high-scoring matches. There may help spinners a biyt, but shorter boundaries are likely to pose a challenge for teams.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Weather Report

The temperature in Mumbai on Monday will be around 30 degrees when the match starts. However, it will cool down to 27 degrees later in the match. There is no chance of rain, but the humidity will be as high as 73%.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date

The MI vs RR IPL 2024 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 1 April March at 7:30 pm (IST).

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Broadcast Details

The MI vs RR IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

The MI vs RR IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Players to Watch Out For

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Naman Dhir (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Piyush Chawla (MI)

Sanju Samson (RR)

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Riyan Parag (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Ravichandran Ashwin (RR)

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kumar Kartikeya, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult.

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
