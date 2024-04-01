MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sanju Samson won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first. Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya also wanted to do the same as the pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai offers advantage for the chasing team.
After facing back-to-back two defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will look for home comfort at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Today, they are up against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, who won their first two matches in style and are standing strong in the third position on IPL 2024 points table.
MI Vs RR IPL dream11 prediction
Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kumar Kartikeya, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult.
MI vs RR head to head record
In the IPL history so far, Mumbai and Rajasthan have engaged in a total of 28 IPL encounters. Among these, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in 15 matches, while Rajasthan Royals secured triumph in 12. Notably, one of their confrontations concluded in a tie. Mumbai Indians' most substantial score against Rajasthan Royals stands at 214 runs, whereas Rajasthan Royals' highest tally against Mumbai Indians amounts to 212 runs.
MI vs RR Wankhede Stadium pitch report
The Wankhede Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface, conducive to high-scoring encounters. Although the pitch may offer some advantage to spin bowlers, they face difficulties due to the compact dimensions of the boundaries.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss update
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai crowd chants Rohit Rohit
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya must brace for another tough evening as the crowd in Mumbai chant Rohit Sharma's name. The new MI skipper faced intense heat on away grounds, but expected to face more at Wankhede Stadium as core fan base of Mumbai Indians seem more angry with Hardik Pandya.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Ashwin on Pandya's captaincy
“I don’t understand. If you don’t like a player and boo a player, why should a team come out to issue a clarification? We act like this has not happened before. (Sourav) Ganguly played under Sachin (Tendulkar) and vice versa. These two have both played under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy. These three have played under Anil Kumble and all of them have played under Dhoni. When they were under Dhoni, these players were cricket jambhavans (giants). Dhoni too played under Virat," Ravichandran Ashwin was quoted by Sportstar.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss soon
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: In around 30 minutes, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will be on ground for the toss. The coin-flip is scheduled at 7:00 PM and the toss winning skipper is expected to chose bowling first as chasing is comparatively easy at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Where to watch?
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: The MI vs RR IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: A look at the full squads
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR gets a new social media head
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: "So pleased to have signed for the biggest franchise @rajasthanroyals to become head of social media .. Watch this space for great content .." Former England captain Michael Vaughan said in a post on social media.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: IPL points table
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR's expected playing 11
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: MI's expected playing 11
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Dream team
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Win prediction
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: According to Google's predictive model, there is a 53% likelihood of Mumbai emerging victorious against Rajasthan in their third match. We also anticipate Mumbai Indians to clinch their inaugural victory, earn 2 points, and ascend in the rankings.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Trent Boult on Hardik Pandya
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: “It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done," Boult told the media ahead of RR's match against MI.
“There are a lot of passionate fans in this country, and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job," Boult added.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Piyush Chawla speaks on Pandya's criticism
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: "Well, that you can't really help because you know, they are a crowd and whatever they are doing is beyond our control so we can't really say what they are doing," Chawla said.
“The way Hardik has taken it...he is just focusing on the game, he is not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get a win under our belt, things will be totally different," MI's veteran spinner added.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: How's weather in Wankhede Stadium?
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: At the onset of the match in Mumbai, the temperature is expected to hover approximately at 30 degrees, gradually tapering down to 27 degrees as the game progresses. Although precipitation is not anticipated, the humidity levels are forecasted to reach as high as 73%.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR Full Squad
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: MI Full Squad
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Welcome to live coverage
MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Welcome!!! This is the live-coverage of the 14th match of IPL 2024 where five-time champions Mumbai Indians is all set to go against the winners of inaugural season of IPL- Rajasthan Royals. The match is set to begin from 7:30 PM and both skippers will be on ground at 7:00 PM for the crucial toss at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
