MI vs RR preview: Another do-or-die match for Rajasthan; Mumbai play for pride; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

The Mumbai Indians will host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium today. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams arrive with vastly different motivations heading into this fixture.

MI are playing for pride with little left to fight for. RR, however, need a win to secure their playoff qualification. The stakes could not be more different for these two sides.

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The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar. Wankhede Stadium has a capacity of around 33,000 fans. It remains one of the most iconic and electric cricket venues in the world.

Head-to-Head Record MI and RR have faced each other 32 times in the IPL. MI lead the rivalry narrowly with 16 wins to RR's 15. One match ended without a result. This is one of the most evenly-contested rivalries in IPL history.

MI's highest team total against RR stands at 217. That knock came during the 2025 season. Their lowest score against RR is a poor 92, recorded back in 2011. RR have scored as high as 212 against MI. Their lowest total in this fixture is 90, also from 2011.

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Recent history has tilted firmly in RR's favour. Rajasthan won the most recent meeting in this tournament by 27 runs. They also swept both encounters in 2024, winning by 6 wickets and 9 wickets respectively. MI's last victory in this fixture came in 2025, by a commanding 100 runs. Before that, MI won in 2023 by 6 wickets.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head Record

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Jos Buttler (now in GT) dominates the all-time run-scoring charts in this fixture. He amassed 533 runs in 10 innings for Rajasthan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) holds the record for the highest individual score. He smashed a breathtaking 124 off 62 balls at Wankhede in 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) leads all wicket-takers with 19 dismissals across 16 matches for Mumbai. Sandeep Sharma (RR) holds the best bowling figures, taking 5/18 for RR in 2024.

Team News Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Rohit Sharma is 100% available. His recent use as an Impact Player was purely a tactical decision. There are no injury concerns whatsoever heading into this fixture.

MI signed Mahipal Lomror and Ruchit Ahir for the remainder of the season. They fill slots vacated by Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa. De Kock suffered a wrist tendon injury while Bawa tore a thumb ligament.

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Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit and available to lead the bowling attack. He will spearhead MI's pace unit at his home ground today.

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MI have cycled through 24 different players this season. Left-arm seamer Mohammed Izhar could potentially become the 25th player used.

Riyan Parag sat out the practice session on Saturday. The RR captain faces a final fitness assessment ahead of the toss today. If he fails the test, Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue as the stand-in captain.

Ravindra Jadeja logged a rigorous training session on Saturday. He worked with both bat and ball and appears close to full fitness.

Donovan Ferreira is set to handle middle-order duties for RR. Jofra Archer remains the absolute spearhead of their pace attack.

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Ravi Bishnoi will handle premier wrist-spin duties for Rajasthan alongside Brijesh Sharma. The pitch could assist slower variations as the innings progresses.

Key Players to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): The 15-year-old prodigy is rewriting T20 record books in his debut IPL season. He has amassed a staggering 579 runs this season. His strike rate of 236.32 is simply extraordinary for any batter at any level.

Ryan Rickelton (MI): The South African left-hander has been the solitary shining light in MI's disrupted batting lineup. He leads MI's run charts with 436 runs this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): Wankhede brings out the very best in this explosive left-handed opener. He holds painful memories for Mumbai fans at this ground. His breathtaking 124 off 62 balls here in 2023 is still discussed widely.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains viral ‘A’ celebration after 93 vs LSG

AM Ghazanfar (MI): The teenage Afghan mystery spinner is Mumbai's premier wicket-taking weapon in the middle overs. He has claimed 16 wickets this season, regularly bamboozling established international batters. His four overs today represent the tactical midpoint of this entire contest.

Jofra Archer (RR): The English speed merchant is back to his most destructive self this season. He has taken 18 wickets and is spearheading the RR pace attack brilliantly.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): SKY has endured a quieter season by his extraordinarily-high personal standards. But, Wankhede is his home ground and his favourite stage. His unique 360-degree game is purpose-built for these short Wankhede boundaries.

Pitch and Conditions The Wankhede Stadium will face intense afternoon heat for this 3:30 PM start. Temperatures will hover between 33°C and 35°C throughout the match.

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However, the real-feel index will exceed 40°C due to coastal humidity. Humidity levels will range from 65% to 75%. Player endurance and hydration management will be critically tested throughout both innings. Rain is not a concern at all.

The Wankhede deck is historically one of cricket's most celebrated batting paradises. Today's red-soil surface stays entirely true to that tradition. The pitch offers excellent bounce and true carry throughout. The ball comes onto the bat beautifully, rewarding clean striking from the outset.

Fast bowlers will find some lateral movement and extra carry with the new ball. However, once the lacquer wears off, batters can trust the bounce completely. Spinners will find minimal grip or turn on this surface. They will need to rely on subtle pace variations and disciplined defensive lines instead.

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Short boundaries measuring just 64 to 68 metres square make this an extreme batting venue. Mistimed hits routinely clear the ropes here. High-scoring totals in the range of 190 to 200 are the norm at Wankhede.

This is an afternoon start, so heavy dew will not impact the match. Defending totals at Wankhede is famously difficult because of the fast outfield and short boundaries. The captain winning the toss is highly likely to bowl first.

Except for Rajasthan fans, supporters of another team will be eagerly watching this game. If RR win today, KKR’s hope for qualification will be thrashed. On the other hand, a loss here will eliminate the Royals. Meanwhile, Mumbai may have its share of fun.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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