In the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Abhishek Sharma's powerful performance left the netizens in all praises for the 23-year-old batsman. On Wednesday, Sharma broke Travis Head's record for the quickest 50.

Soon after Sharma's spectacular performance against Mumbai Indians, netizens showered praises for the rising cricket star on social media. His performance also won praises from former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, and other eminent personalities.

Social media reaction on Abhishek Sharma's fastest fifty

“High backlift and such clean striking. What a knock by Abhishek Sharma, lit up the night sky with sixes 🙌🏼 #SRHvMI #IPL2024," wrote former Indian cricketer Wassim Jaffer on X.

“8.02 pm - Travis Head smashed the fastest fifty by SRH batter. 8.24 pm - Abhishek Sharma breaks the record of Travis Head for fastest fifty by SRH batter," wrote social media user on X.

"Wowwwww! Just heard @SunRisers shattered all #IPL records by blasting its way to 277! I have to watch the highlights to see how...Take a bow Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Makram for the spectacular fireworks," wrote @naralokesh on X.

Highest total in IPL history

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians witnessed the former hitting the highest ever total in IPL history. SRH smashed 277 for three. Abhishek Sharma's performance overshadowed legendary cricketer Travis Head. The powerful display by Sharma and Head was concluded by Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls). Klaasen helped SRH to break an 11-year-old record and snatching the title of highest total in IPL from Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved in 2013.

Head broke David Warner's record of the fastest fifty by a SRH batter with a 18-ball half-century before Sharma surpassed Head's feat 20 balls later by reaching the milestone in 16 balls.

