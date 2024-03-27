MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma sets new 'fastest fifty' record, netizens say he 'lit up the night sky with sixes'
MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Abhishek Sharma smashed Travis Head's record for the quickest 50 by an SRH
In the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Abhishek Sharma's powerful performance left the netizens in all praises for the 23-year-old batsman. On Wednesday, Sharma broke Travis Head's record for the quickest 50.
