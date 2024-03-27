Harsha Bogle raps 'ordinary bowling' by Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians: 'There is only one Bumrah...'
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is all praise for SRH player Travis Head's batting, says his boundaries highlight the 'importance of catches'
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are being handed a hard time catching up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as its 'ordinary bowling' has helped the SRH score 148 at a loss of two wickets in just 10 overs.
