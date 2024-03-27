IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are being handed a hard time catching up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as its 'ordinary bowling' has helped the SRH score 148 at a loss of two wickets in just 10 overs.

‘There is only one Bumrah,’ cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said referring to the MI's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in an attempt to summarise the SRH vs MI match.

"Wow, incredible hitting and now, some ordinary bowling as the outcome of the boundary barrage. I don't think anyone saw this coming. #MI getting dismantled and there is only one Bumrah," Bhogle posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bhogle appreciated SRH player Travis Head's batting and said that his boundaries highlight the "importance of catches". The popular commentator also said that one can only bat like Head if they are "completely fearless"

"Every boundary from Head, and there have been many, will bring back into focus the importance of taking catches. He is some player! You can only bat the way Head is, if you are completely fearless," he said.

Two of SRH players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, slammed half-centuries in less than 20 balls. None of the SRH batters had done it before. Head was able to clinch 50 runs in 18 balls, while Sharma took just 16 balls to achieve it. The SRH scored 81 against the MI, the highest in their IPL history.

The toss for the match was won by Hardik Pandya's team. Mumbai Indians had decided to ball first against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Playing XI for SRH vs MI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

