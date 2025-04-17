MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Why Ryan Rickelton was given not out despite Zeeshan Ansari bowling a legitimate ball? Explained

The laws of the game never fail to amaze. Even the cricket nerds were surprised during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton slapped SRH spinner Zeeshan Ansari, straight to captain Pat Cummins, stationed at short cover. Ryan Rickelton was given not out despite Zeeshan Ansari bowling a legitimate ball. Here is the interpretation.

Laws of cricket, 27.3 position of wicket-keeper 27.3.1 The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler

touches the bat or person of the striker or

passes the wicket at the striker’s end or

the striker attempts a run.

27.3.2 In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.

Heinrich klaasen's innocuous error gave a reprieve to his fellow South African, Ryan Rickelton. Rickelton smashed 2 more boundaries and got out for 31.