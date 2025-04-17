MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Why Ryan Rickelton was given not out despite Zeeshan Ansari bowling a legitimate ball? Explained

The laws of the game never fail to amaze. Even the cricket nerds were surprised during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton slapped SRH spinner Zeeshan Ansari, straight to captain Pat Cummins, stationed at short cover. Ryan Rickelton was given not out despite Zeeshan Ansari bowling a legitimate ball. Here is the interpretation.

Laws of cricket, 27.3 position of wicket-keeper 27.3.1 The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler

touches the bat or person of the striker or

passes the wicket at the striker’s end or

the striker attempts a run.

27.3.2 In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.

Heinrich klaasen's innocuous error gave a reprieve to his fellow South African, Ryan Rickelton. Rickelton smashed 2 more boundaries and got out for 31.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians chased down Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 163 in 18.1 overs. Will Jacks starred with the ball and bat. Jacks (2/14 in 3 overs) took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Travis Head. He also scored 36 runs off 26 balls. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya took a wicket apiece. Rohit Sharma (26 off 16), Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 15) and Hardik Pandya (21 off 9) played attractive cameos. Mumbai Indians remain at 7th position with 3 wins from 7 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are stuck at the 9th place with 2 wins from 7 matches.