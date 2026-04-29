MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Struggling Mumbai Indians host in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2026 between. The game is set to begin underway at 7:30 PM IST.
MI, five-time champions, find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season, sitting 9th in the points table with just 4 points from 7 matches (2 wins, 5 losses, NRR -0.736). Time is running out for their trademark late surge, and a loss here could virtually end their playoff hopes. They will rely heavily on their home advantage at Wankhede, where the pitch has been a batting paradise . Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and a possible return of Rohit Sharma will be key.
In contrast, SRH are flying high in 4th place with 10 points from 8 matches (5 wins, 3 losses, NRR +0.815). After a shaky start, they have hit their stride with four consecutive victories, powered by explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, destructive middle-order hitters like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, and a potent bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins and breakout stars Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain.
The Wankhede pitch is expected to offer true bounce and short boundaries, favouring batters early on, with dew likely to play a role in the second innings. Teams winning the toss have often chosen to chase here, but batting first has also yielded results recently. Expect a high-scoring thriller.
Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Total matches: 25
Matches won by MI: 15
Matches won by SRH: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a resilient and momentum-building IPL 2026 campaign so far, securing 5 wins from their 8 matches played. They began with a 6-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28, but hit back immediately with a commanding 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. This was followed by a couple of setbacks, losses to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets and Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, before the Orange Army ignited a four-match winning streak.
They have looked formidable of late, thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs, edging Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, overpowering Delhi Capitals by 47 runs, and sealing their most recent outing with a 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on April 25.
With 10 points and a clear upward trajectory, SRH have showcased their batting depth and bowling variety in big chases and run-fests, positioning themselves as serious contenders as the league stage intensifies.
Mumbai Indians have had a struggling start to IPL 2026, managing just 2 wins from their 7 matches played so far. They began brightly with a 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 in a high-scoring chase, but then endured a slump of four consecutive losses, to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs, and Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.
The five-time champions roared back with a commanding 99-run thrashing of Gujarat Titans on April 20, only to suffer a heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their most recent outing on April 23. With just 4 points and a negative net run rate, MI have shown glimpses of their potential in big wins but will need far greater consistency in batting and bowling to improve their position as the season continues.
The MI vs SRH clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Toss for MI vs SRH clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 IST.
Hello and welcome to the live covereage of MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.