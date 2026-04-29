MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Struggling Mumbai Indians host in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2026 between. The game is set to begin underway at 7:30 PM IST.

MI, five-time champions, find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season, sitting 9th in the points table with just 4 points from 7 matches (2 wins, 5 losses, NRR -0.736). Time is running out for their trademark late surge, and a loss here could virtually end their playoff hopes. They will rely heavily on their home advantage at Wankhede, where the pitch has been a batting paradise . Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and a possible return of Rohit Sharma will be key.

In contrast, SRH are flying high in 4th place with 10 points from 8 matches (5 wins, 3 losses, NRR +0.815). After a shaky start, they have hit their stride with four consecutive victories, powered by explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, destructive middle-order hitters like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, and a potent bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins and breakout stars Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain.

The Wankhede pitch is expected to offer true bounce and short boundaries, favouring batters early on, with dew likely to play a role in the second innings. Teams winning the toss have often chosen to chase here, but batting first has also yielded results recently. Expect a high-scoring thriller.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar