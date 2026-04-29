MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians opt to bat; Rohit Sharma misses cut due to injury

MI vs SRH LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2026 between. The game is set to begin underway at 7:30 PM IST.
MI, five-time champions, find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season, sitting 9th in the points table with just 4 points from 7 matches (2 wins, 5 losses, NRR -0.736). Time is running out for their trademark late surge, and a loss here could virtually end their playoff hopes. They will rely heavily on their home advantage at Wankhede, where the pitch has been a batting paradise . Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and a possible return of Rohit Sharma will be key.
In contrast, SRH are flying high in 4th place with 10 points from 8 matches (5 wins, 3 losses, NRR +0.815). After a shaky start, they have hit their stride with four consecutive victories, powered by explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, destructive middle-order hitters like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, and a potent bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins and breakout stars Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain.
The Wankhede pitch is expected to offer true bounce and short boundaries, favouring batters early on, with dew likely to play a role in the second innings. Teams winning the toss have often chosen to chase here, but batting first has also yielded results recently. Expect a high-scoring thriller.
Toss update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first.
MI vs SRH Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
“We would have bowled, looks slightly tacky, so happy. You need to reset your expectations, this pitch might ask you to do something different. At this stage, just one change. Harsh Dubey comes in place of Shivang. Hopefully, the team trusts what I says, since I bowl, I pick-up the information.”
“We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, it's breezy and a bit cold. I don't think dew will be a factor. It was important for us to reset and not get too complicated, we had a couple of good boys' evenings and a couple of net sessions. Now ready for the game. Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today, he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in. Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark. I want to play the best cricket I know as well.”
Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first.
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins , Harsh Dubey/Praful Hinge, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar/Rohit Sharma , Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Total matches: 25
Matches won by MI: 15
Matches won by SRH: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a resilient and momentum-building IPL 2026 campaign so far, securing 5 wins from their 8 matches played. They began with a 6-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28, but hit back immediately with a commanding 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. This was followed by a couple of setbacks, losses to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets and Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, before the Orange Army ignited a four-match winning streak.
They have looked formidable of late, thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs, edging Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, overpowering Delhi Capitals by 47 runs, and sealing their most recent outing with a 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on April 25.
With 10 points and a clear upward trajectory, SRH have showcased their batting depth and bowling variety in big chases and run-fests, positioning themselves as serious contenders as the league stage intensifies.
Mumbai Indians have had a struggling start to IPL 2026, managing just 2 wins from their 7 matches played so far. They began brightly with a 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 in a high-scoring chase, but then endured a slump of four consecutive losses, to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs, and Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.
The five-time champions roared back with a commanding 99-run thrashing of Gujarat Titans on April 20, only to suffer a heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their most recent outing on April 23. With just 4 points and a negative net run rate, MI have shown glimpses of their potential in big wins but will need far greater consistency in batting and bowling to improve their position as the season continues.
The MI vs SRH clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Toss for MI vs SRH clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 IST.
Hello and welcome to the live covereage of MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.