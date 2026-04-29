MI vs SRH preview: Mumbai need 2 points to stay alive in IPL 2026; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 29 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 41 of IPL 2026.

With 4 losses in their last 5 matches, Mumbai are currently ranked 9th. Mumbai have managed to win just 2 out of their 7 matches.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are in a solid position with 5 wins out of 8 games. SRH are on an excellent run; they have won 4 consecutive matches.

Match Logistics The game is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 29 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have met 25 times in the IPL. Mumbai lead the rivalry with 15 wins compared to Hyderabad’s 10.

The scoring ceiling is high, with SRH reaching 277 against MI. Mumbai’s highest total against SRH stands at 246 in this fixture.

Recent seasons show Mumbai holding a slight overall competitive edge. They have won 4 of the last 6 matches against Hyderabad. In 2025, Mumbai completed a double over Hyderabad in league matches.

View full Image View full Image MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Venue data strengthens Mumbai’s advantage significantly at Wankhede Stadium. They have won 7 of 9 matches against Hyderabad at this venue.

David Warner (not playing) has historically led the run charts in this rivalry. Rohit Sharma follows closely among top run scorers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (now in RCB) leads wicket charts with 20. Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga are close behind with 19 each.

Predicted Playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar (Impact Player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey (Impact Player)

Team News The Mumbai Indians have a major injury concern heading into tonight's game. Rohit Sharma suffered a right hamstring injury on 12 April against RCB. He has been training well, but a final decision will be made at the toss.

Mitchell Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 with a shoulder injury. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been signed as his official replacement. Maharaj is available for selection tonight.

Will Jacks is expected to make his first appearance of the season. He should bolster MI's middle order significantly.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad have much better news on the injury front. Pat Cummins has returned to full fitness after missing the first seven matches. He successfully led SRH in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

SRH have no other major injury concerns beyond the previously ruled-out David Payne. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head continue to anchor their batting unit.

Key Players to Watch Rohit Sharma's fitness is the biggest storyline heading into tonight's game. If he plays, his Wankhede powerplay record will be crucial for MI.

Suryakumar Yadav is MI's most dangerous batter in the middle overs. The world's top-ranked T20 batter thrives on the Wankhede's true bounce. However, he has been struggling for form in the last few months.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken only 2 wickets in this tournament. If he finds rhythm, nobody is as dangerous as Jassi.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opening partnership is the key threat. This duo has been the most destructive opening pair in IPL 2026. Their powerplay intent often decides the entire course of SRH's innings.

Heinrich Klaasen is the best finisher in the tournament at this stage. He can destroy spin bowling and accelerate the scoring at will.

Eshan Malinga has been a revelation this season for SRH. His lethal yorkers and variations have troubled batters consistently throughout IPL 2026.

Pitch and Conditions Wankhede Stadium has hosted 127 IPL matches since its first game in April 2008. The last T20 match here was played on 23 April 2026.

Chasing teams have won 68 of 127 matches at this ground (53.54%). The average first-innings score across all IPL matches here is 171.85.

However, the IPL 2026 average first-innings score at Wankhede has been 216 runs. The highest team total at this ground is 240/4, set by RCB against MI on 12 April 2026. The highest successful chase here is 224/4, achieved by MI against KKR on 29 March 2026.

The pitch is made of red soil and offers true bounce throughout. Batters can hit through the line with genuine freedom here. Short square boundaries of 65 metres make life very hard for bowlers. The lightning-fast outfield further amplifies every well-timed stroke.

Pacers may find slight swing and movement in the first two overs. The sea breeze assists early movement for pace bowlers. Spinners generally struggle at this venue and get little assistance. They may find some grip early in the first innings before dew arrives.

Tonight's weather will be warm and humid with clear skies expected. Temperature at match time will be around 29°C, feeling like 34°C. Humidity will be between 78% and 81% throughout the evening.

There is zero chance of rain. Heavy dew is predicted in the second innings, making bowling very difficult. The toss winner will almost certainly choose to bowl first tonight.