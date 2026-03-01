‘Mic drop comment’: Netizens react to Salman Agha's comment on Pakistan captaincy future after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha's captaincy has come under criticism following his team's Super 8 exit from T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan's elimination was confirmed after they failed to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 in their last Super 8 match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Pakistan posted 212/8 after being asked to bat first, and had to win by 65 runs or more to qualify for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, however, put up a fight thanks to their skipper Dasun Shanaka (76*) as they replied with a total of 207/6.

Pakistan won that match, but that wasn't enough as they had lost to England and their match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Both New Zealand and Pakistan ended with three points, but the Kiwis qualified on the basis of a better Net Run Rate.

"Will you leave T20 captaincy yourself or will the cricket board remove you?" a Pakistani journalist asked Salman in Hindi. To this, Salman Agha replied, “I think we haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision.”

The Men in Green had qualified for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing second in Group A.

Pakistan were in the same group as India. India had defeated Pakistan by 61 runs when the two teams locked horns in Colombo on 15 February.

Pakistan's qualification for the Super 8 wasn't confirmed until their final Group A match against Namibia, which they won by 102 runs.

Pakistan have not won an ICC title since the 2017 Champions Trophy, which they clinched after beating India in the final.