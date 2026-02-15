Michael Atherton slams 'miserable' India vs Pakistan clash: ‘I would rather cover Nepal'

Former England captain Michael Atherton has strongly criticised the upcoming India-Pakistan clash, going to the extent of calling it a ‘miserable, toxic spectacle’ that has become ‘too big to fail’. Atherton went on to say that he would rather cover matches like Nepal and Italy rather than the India-Pakistan rivalry.

In an article for The Times, Atherton wrote, “This is the fixture that has become too big to fail — the contest that allows for the functioning of the international cricket system as it stands…”

“All eyes on Colombo on Sunday, then. Money in modern cricket does not so much talk as scream, so it was always likely that a way would be found for the India v Pakistan game to take place. This is the fixture that has become too big to fail — the contest that allows for the functioning of the international cricket system as it stands — even though it has become an unattractive game in its present guise, as a proxy for political point-scoring,” Atherton added.

Notably, Pakistan had earlier decided to boycott the India clash after Bangladesh's ouster from the T20 World Cup following their refusal to play their matches in India. Just days later, the country decided to reverse its stand after meetings with the ICC and BCB.

Atherton on boycott drama: Talking about Pakistan's boycott and then their reversal, Atherton said, “When Pakistan pulled out of the fixture a fortnight ago on government advice, sending a financial shiver down the spine of the cricketing fraternity, it highlighted two things: first, how politicised the game has become in the region and, second, how fragile the cricket economy is — disproportionately reliant on a single match that can be played only at global events on neutral soil between two countries whose relationship is toxic,”

“Heads of governments were involved; history was revisited, friendships noted, obligations invoked. The ICC had a key role, too, given its reliance on this one match taking place. As has been often noted, the ICC is, in effect, an events company, organising annual global tournaments to keep franchise cricket at bay and prop up the balance sheets of its members. It has become a match then, to repeat, that is too big to fail,” he added.

Atherton added that while the India-Pakistan clash used to be a fixture that any journalist or broadcaster would beg to cover, he is now finding ‘greater satisfaction’ in covering matches involving Nepal and Italy.