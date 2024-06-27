Michael Vaughan lambasts at ICC for T20 WC schedule, alleges tournament of being India-centric: ‘It's so unfair on…’
Former cricketer Michael Vaughan has criticised ICC for mismanagement in ICC World Cup 2024 schedule. He has also alleged that the tournament is completely centered towards India
Former cricketer Michael Vaughan has expressed anger at the ICC for its ineffective management of the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament schedule. In his recent post on X, Vaughan mentioned how South Africa team players could not practice or get accustomed to the new venue because of the flight delay. In his other post, Vaughan also alleged the T20 World Cup tournament to be completely centred on India. His statement aligned with the accusations made on ICC to favour team India.