Former cricketer Michael Vaughan has expressed anger at the ICC for its ineffective management of the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament schedule. In his recent post on X, Vaughan mentioned how South Africa team players could not practice or get accustomed to the new venue because of the flight delay. In his other post, Vaughan also alleged the T20 World Cup tournament to be completely centred on India. His statement aligned with the accusations made on ICC to favour team India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others," Vaughan wrote on X.

Venting anger at ICC for T20 World Cup management schedule, Vaughan wrote, “ So Afghanistan qualify for the WC semi winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players i am afraid .. #T20WorldCup2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also raised concerns about the ICC's scheduling decisions. “The overhead conditions are in nobody's control; you don't know what is going to happen. The only thing I am worried is if the game goes on till pretty late we have a chartered flight and we might miss that," said Rohit in a press conference about the India vs England match set to take place on Thursday, June 27.

The ICC had pre-determined that the second semifinal, in which India had secured a fixed spot, didn't have a reserve day in case of rain. The Indian cricket team captain questioned this decision. Moreover, the ICC was accused of bending the rules in favour of India.

Accusations on ICC of bending rules in India's favour Ahead of the T20 World Cup IND vs ENG match, set to take place on Thursday, the ICC has been accused of prioritising the TV audience in India. The controversy lies in the indirect favouritism given to India in the semifinal match. The ICC's World Cup scheduling of the semi-finals is at the centre of controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Afghanistan vs South Africa match had a reserve day to deal with rainy weather, the England vs India clash in Guyana had no reserve day. In case of any washout, India would directly qualify for the finals because of their higher Super 8 group stage finish.

