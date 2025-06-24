Michael Vaughan pokes fun at Shubman Gill & Co after India's butter fingers against England; ‘offered myself to India…’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan left no stone unturned to poke fun at India's sloppy fielding in the first Test against England, stating he has offered himself to 'India as a fielding coach.' Vaughan's remark came just after Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett on 97 on Tuesday on the fifth and final day of the Headingley Test.

Advertisement

Although India can be proud of the five centuries, including two from Rishabh Pant, they scored in the first Test, the visitors have only themselves to blame as they dropped seven catches - five in the first innings alone - with Jaiswal being involved in four of them.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant reprimanded by ICC for conduct during Leeds Test vs England

Ravindra Jadeja, Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were the others to drop catches. Taking to X, Vaughan wrote, “Just to let you all know I have offered myself to India as a fielding coach .. My academy does a roaring trade .. #ENGvsIND.”