Michael Vaughan recounts ‘scary’ moments from Bondi Beach shooting; ‘Being locked in a restaurant…Now home safe’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recounted the “scary” moment when he was locked inside a restaurant during the terror attack at the Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday, that killed more 10 innocent lives. Vaughan is currently in Australia for the Ashes 2025 coverage as a part of the Sky Sports broadcast team.

Targeting a Jewish holiday celebration, witnesses said two men opened fire at around 6:40 PM, after coming out of a vehicle on Campbell Parade, near Bondi Pavilion. Several footages on social media showed blast after blast on a tourist ship.

“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected,” Vaughan wrote on X.

According to a Daily Mail report, 12 people, including children, are dead. The gathering, which included children attending was advertised as Chanukah by the Sea. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting an act of terrorism.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah – which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,' he said.'An act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australian police has detained one of the attackers named Naveed Akram. He was shot, arrested and is in custody. The second gunman was shot dead. Akram is being treated for his wounds. The report also stated that Akram's residence in Bonnyrigg is being raided.

