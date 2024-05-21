Microsoft adds ‘photographic memory’ to its new AI-powered Copilot PCs: Here's how the new recall feature works
Microsoft introduces Copilot+ PCs, leveraging generative AI to rival Apple MacBooks. New AI feature Recall allows users to search computer history like having photographic memory.
Microsoft on Monday introduced a new range of AI powered devices called the Copilot+PC. The new PCs are being seen as an attempt by Microsoft to leverage the power of generative AI in reigniting the long-standing rivalry with the Apple MacBooks. Notably, Apple had gotten a leg up on its Windows counterparts with the switch from Intel to its own ARM based M series chipsets. Now, Microsoft is trying to bring on the competition with the addition of Snapdragon's ARM-based chipset, which are touted to be around 58% faster and 20% longer battery life than the MacBook Air with M3 chipset.