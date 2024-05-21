Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.30 3.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.90 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.45 2.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.15 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.55 1.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Microsoft adds ‘photographic memory’ to its new AI-powered Copilot PCs: Here's how the new recall feature works
BackBack

Microsoft adds ‘photographic memory’ to its new AI-powered Copilot PCs: Here's how the new recall feature works

Livemint

Microsoft introduces Copilot+ PCs, leveraging generative AI to rival Apple MacBooks. New AI feature Recall allows users to search computer history like having photographic memory.

Microsoft Copilot+PC come with a new 'recall' feature.Premium
Microsoft Copilot+PC come with a new 'recall' feature.

Microsoft on Monday introduced a new range of AI powered devices called the Copilot+PC. The new PCs are being seen as an attempt by Microsoft to leverage the power of generative AI in reigniting the long-standing rivalry with the Apple MacBooks. Notably, Apple had gotten a leg up on its Windows counterparts with the switch from Intel to its own ARM based M series chipsets. Now, Microsoft is trying to bring on the competition with the addition of Snapdragon's ARM-based chipset, which are touted to be around 58% faster and 20% longer battery life than the MacBook Air with M3 chipset. 

The Redmond based company is also introducing a new AI feature, which in the words of CEO Satya Nadella, will provide ‘photographic memory’ to the new laptops. The feature called ‘Recall’ will allow users to remember things that they have previously seen on their PCs by navigating across different apps, websites or documents. 

The feature essentially takes screenshots of everything that's on a user's screen and then uses the power of generative AI to help navigate the thing that the user may be looking for.

While talking about the new feature in an interaction with the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "One of the dreams we've always had is how do we introduce photographic memory into what you do on the PC and now we have it. So it's called recall, not keyword search, right? It's semantic search over all your history. And it's not just about any document, we can recreate moments from the past.

Microsoft explained that the new feature works on the user's personal semantic index and leverages the small language model inside the laptop to complete  the tasks on-device. Moreover, the company also states that all the screenshots are saved on device and processed through the on-device model in order to enhance user's privacy. The company also stated that users will have the ability to stop a particular app or website from being tracked by the AI or turn off the feature altogether.

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue