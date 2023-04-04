Miffed MS Dhoni warns CSK bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls or play under new captain3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Dhoni's warning came even as the four-time IPL champions defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Monday.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has issued a stern warning to his bowlers to drastically cut down on no-balls and wides in their upcoming IPL matches, saying if they continue to give away free runs to the opposition, they will have to play under a new captain.
