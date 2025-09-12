Mike Hesson makes bizarre Mohammad Nawaz claim before IND vs PAK Asia Cup; ICC statistics say complete different story

Pakistan are yet to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign but have already started playing mind games ahead the high-octane clash against India, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Three-time champions Pakistan play their first game against Oman on Friday (September 12). Both India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same Group A.

Ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson branded Mohammad Nawaz as the no.1 spinner in the world. While the New Zealander's claim is completely baseless according to the ICC Men's T20I Bowling rankings, Hesson clearly intended to lift the morale of the Pakistan team and Nawaz himself ahead of the big clash.

“I guess the beauty of our side is we've got five spinners. We've got Mohamed Nawaz, who's the best spin bowler in the world at the moment, and he's been ranked that way over the last six months since he's come back on the side,” Hesson told reporters during the pre-match press conference before the Oman clash.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always offered spin-friendly wicket and a similar kind is contest is expected on Sunday. While Pakistan have the likes of Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed, opener Saim Ayub can roll his hands too. On the other hand, India too boasts the world-class trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

In addition, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, can also roll their hands if needed.

Is Mohammad Nawaz the no.1 ranked bowler? According to ICC's men's T20I bowling rankings, Mohammad Nawaz is currently placed 30th in the list. If statistics are to be believed, Nawaz has never been in the top 10 of the ICC's men's T20I bowling rankings.

Currently, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy is ranked top in the world among the T20I bowlers, followed by England spinner Adil Rashid. Among the Indians, spinners Varun Chakaravarathy and Ravi Bishnoi are ranked fourth and sixth respectively.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is ranked 30th in the world among T20I bowlers.