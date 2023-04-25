Miller, Manohar, Tewatia power GT to 207/6 against MI

Miller, Manohar, Tewatia power GT to 207/6 against MI2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls
The lower middle-order of Gujarat Titans displayed excellent use of aggressive strokes and thereby propelled their team to an imposing total of 207 runs.
Shubman Gill dispalyed his magic again and scored a well-crafted 56 runs off 34 balls. David Miller played an outstanding innings of 46 runs off 22 balls, while Rahul Tewatia was also in excellent form and scored an unbeaten 20 runs in just five balls. Abhinav Manohar joined forces with Miller and together they contributed a crucial partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket, with Manohar scoring 42 runs off just 21 deliveries.
Arjun Tendulkar had a positive start to his bowling spell, as he gave away only four runs in the first over, following the decision of his captain, Rohit Sharma, to bowl first after winning the toss.
Mumbai Indians did not have to wait for an extended period to achieve their first success in the game. Wriddhiman Saha, while trying to play a pull shot, failed to make contact with the ball properly, resulting in an edge which was comfortably taken by the wicketkeeper. This happened in the very first ball of the third over, which was bowled by Arjun Tendulkar.