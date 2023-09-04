Sports
Mint Explainer: BCCI and media rights - an affair since 1992
Naman Suri 4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Summary
- Sale of media rights sales has become a telling indicator of cricket's soaring prominence in the Indian media landscape
New Delhi: In India's rapidly digitizing landscape, media companies have been zealously trying to boost their viewership numbers, and broadcasting rights for sporting events, most notably cricket, has become the proverbial golden ticket.
