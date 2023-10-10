Mint Explainer: Money rain at the Cricket World Cup
Summary
- The ICC World Cup isn't just a sports phenomenon, it is an economic powerhouse, propelling industries from media to retail
India is back to hosting the ICC World Cup, and this time, it's a solo act. The event, much awaited by millions, promises not only thrilling matches but also a significant impact on various facets of India's economy. Although a comprehensive evaluation of this impact is possible only after the tournament concludes, early estimates hint at expenditures ranging from $1.6 billion to $2.4 billion by fans from India and around the world.