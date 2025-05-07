MI's Hardik Pandya fined ₹24 lakh for slow over rate; GT coach Ashish Nehra penalised for IPL code of conduct breach

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in his team's narrow defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT). It was the second instance of Hardik Pandya getting fined for a slow over rate. Mumbai Indians' six-game winning streak came to a halt after their three-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya's teammates fined The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player and the concussion substitute, were each individually fined either ₹6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Ashish Nehra's level 1 offence Ashish Nehra, the head coach of Gujarat Titans, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20—which pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game—and accepted the match referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding.

Although no official explanation was provided by the league, Nehra's excessive argument with the match officials regarding the restart time of the match is believed to be the reason for the fine.