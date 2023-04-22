MI's Rohit Sharma touches 250 sixes in IPL career, becomes first Indian to do so

In the match, Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in 27 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 162. He was caught and bowled by Liam Livingstone during the run-chase of 215.
With this, his six tally in IPL has gone to exactly 250 sixes. In 233 matches, he has scored 6,058 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 130.22. He has one century and 41 half-centuries in league, with the best score of 109*.
He is the third player overall to have hit 250 or more sixes in IPL.
The top five players with the most sixes in IPL history: Chris Gayle - 357, AB De Villiers - 251, Rohit Sharma - 250, MS Dhoni - 235, Virat Kohli - 229
Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.
MI's innings is currently in progress.
MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)
