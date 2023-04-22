Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  MI's Rohit Sharma touches 250 sixes in IPL career, becomes first Indian to do so

MI's Rohit Sharma touches 250 sixes in IPL career, becomes first Indian to do so

1 min read . 22 Apr 2023 ANI
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The 'Hitman' as he is known to millions, accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his side's home arena of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma touched the mark of 250 sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, becoming the first-ever Indian to do so.

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma touched the mark of 250 sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, becoming the first-ever Indian to do so.

The 'Hitman' as he is known to millions, accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his side's home arena of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The 'Hitman' as he is known to millions, accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his side's home arena of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In the match, Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in 27 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 162. He was caught and bowled by Liam Livingstone during the run-chase of 215.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha lead GT to beat LSG by 7 runs in TATA IPL 2023

With this, his six tally in IPL has gone to exactly 250 sixes. In 233 matches, he has scored 6,058 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 130.22. He has one century and 41 half-centuries in league, with the best score of 109*.

He is the third player overall to have hit 250 or more sixes in IPL.

The top five players with the most sixes in IPL history: Chris Gayle - 357, AB De Villiers - 251, Rohit Sharma - 250, MS Dhoni - 235, Virat Kohli - 229

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI's innings is currently in progress.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.