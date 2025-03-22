Kolkata Police have highlighted some 'misleading' posts circulating around the postponement of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on 6 April. The local police have also pledged to ensure the safety of all citizens.

"Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority." Kolkata police wrote in a post on X.

The clarification from Kolkata Police comes amid reports that the LSG vs KKR match has been moved to Guwahati due to lack of security as the match clashes with 'Ram Navami' celebrations in the city.

What did Cricket Association of Bengal say? According to a PTI report, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehashish Ganguly had said that Kolkata Knight Riders' Eden Garden game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 is set to be shifted to Guwahati.

Reportedly, the reason for his change in the place of clash between KKR and LSG is lack of security arrangements due to 'Ram Navami' celebrations in the city on the day.

The city police has expressed its inability to provide security for the IPL contest CAB president Snehasish Ganguly was quoted by PTI as saying.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Ganguly told the agency.

"I had several rounds of talks with the Kolkata Police and they said they won't be able to provide enough security on that day," Gangluly had added then.