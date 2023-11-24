With Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh seen putting his feet on the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy after his team won it by defeating India on 19 November, an FIR was lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 24 November.

The FIR was filed after a complaint was made by RTI activist Pandit Keshav, who alleged Marsh's actions of dropping legs on the World Cup trophy had offended the sentiments of Indian cricket team fans. Apart from this, Pandit Keshav even forwarded a copy of the complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Australian player should not be allowed to play cricket in India.

Marsh's action was criticized heavily on social media as users suggested that Marsh disrespected the trophy and the game with this gesture.

What Mohammed Shami said:

Reacting to Marsh's actions, ICC World Cup 2023's highest wicket-taker in the World Cup (24), Mohammed Shami said he was not at all happy with the gesture.'

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shami said, as NDTV Sports quoted, "I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy."

India vs Australia final:

Batting second, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India by 6 wickets, with 42 balls remaining, and lifted the for the sixth time.

Earlier, India gave a target of 241 runs for Australia to chase. Apart from KL Rahul (68), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47), no other Indian player could cross 20 runs. And India managed to put just 240 runs on the scoreboard.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also clinched one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 241 runs, Australia lost three early wickets, but Travis Head's 137 runs in 120 balls led Australia lift their sixth World Cup.

For India Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Travis Head picked one wicket each.

