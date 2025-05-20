Mitchell Marsh opens up on Rishabh Pant's poor IPL form: ‘He'd be first one to say…’

Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh offered an honest opinion on his captain Rishabh Pant's performance in this IPL edition. Marsh said that Pant would be the first to admit that he hasn't had the season he would have liked, but everyone in the team knows how capable the left-hander is.

Notably, Pant is the most expensive player in IPL history, having been purchased by the Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auctions.

Speaking after the match about Pant's IPL 2025 season, Marsh said, “He'd be the first one to say that he hasn't had the season that he would have liked,”

"But we know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented. So he will be back, hopefully, in the last two games." Marsh added.

Marsh on LSG's IPL 2025 journey: LSG lost the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana stadium on Monday by 6 wickets which also dashed their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. After the match, Marsh was asked about the learnings from this season for LSG but he stated that the time for reflections will be after the season.

"We have to embrace the pressure of high-scoring contests and stick to our game plan," the Aussie batter added.

“I think the time for reflection is probably after the season and for me personally just focus on trying to contribute to winning the next two games for our team and for our franchise. Like I said, the IPL is a beast of a tournament and the margins are really small.” he further stated.

Coming in to bat first in Lucknow, LSG managed to put up a total of 205 runs in their 20 overs. However, a quickfire start provided by Abhishek Sharma (59 off 20 balls) along with some handy cameos by Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan meant that SRH won the match with 10 balls to spare.