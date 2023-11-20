Australia star batter Mitchell Marsh, who slammed one of the biggest sixes of the evening during the World Cup final against India, was seen posing with his feet atop the World Cup trophy after the match.

The picture appeared to be clicked in the Australian dressing room, shortly after the team registered a historic win against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The image, shared by Australian captain Pat Cummins in his Instagram stories, showed Marsh resting on a couch and stretching his legs. The feet were resting right on top of the trophy.

Also Read: 10 reasons why India lost World Cup 2023 final against Australia: Mismatched tactics, middle-order collapse and more

Marsh's pose irked several among the Indian netizens, who called it “disrespectful" as 10 national teams had battled strenuously for the coveted title for nearly the last month-and-a-half.

Here are some of the reactions on social media: