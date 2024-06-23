With just one match left for teams ahead of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clashes, each team is preparing for the final clash to secure the semi-final berth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India and Australia will clash at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on 24 June for their third Super Eight match.

Considering Rohit Sharma-led India leading the points table with 4 points and a net run run rate of +2.425, India's chances are more better than Australia, who were suffered a stunning defeat to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan and lost by 21 runs in Sunday morning. Australia have 2 points and a NRR of +0.223

However, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh claims that for them to be back in action, India is the perfect team and they will have to beat India at any cost.

"First and foremost, it becomes clear for us. We need to win, and no better team to do it against. Full credit to Afghanistan for tonight, and we move on quickly," Star Sports quoted Marsh as saying in the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the defeat against Afghanistan, Marsh said that they were outplayed by the Afghans. "They got 20 too many. And to be honest, they played a really good game of cricket. We were outplayed tonight," Marsh said.

"We did think about it. A lot of teams have bowled first at this World Cup to get an idea of the surface. Don't think we lost at the toss. It was an off-night for us in the field, and we own that. We'll be back next game. It wasn't an easy wicket, but both teams played on this surface," Marsh concluded.

