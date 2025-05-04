Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for the rest of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings rope him in for ₹3 crore

Punjab Kings have roped in Australian cricketer Mitchell Owen as replacement for the injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
Maxwell was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after he suffered a broken finger ahead of PBKS's match against the Chennai Super Kings.
PBKS roped in Owen for ₹3 crore and the Aussie batsman has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries.
More to follow…
