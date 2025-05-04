Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for the rest of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings rope him in for ₹3 crore

Punjab Kings have roped in Australian batsman Mitchell Owen for 3 crore. He has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated4 May 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Mitchell Owen
Mitchell Owen(Punjab Kings/X)

Punjab Kings have roped in Australian cricketer Mitchell Owen as replacement for the injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Maxwell was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after he suffered a broken finger ahead of PBKS's match against the Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS roped in Owen for 3 crore and the Aussie batsman has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries.

More to follow…

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for the rest of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings rope him in for ₹3 crore
MoreLess
First Published:4 May 2025, 01:30 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.