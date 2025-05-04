Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for the rest of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings rope him in for ₹3 crore

Punjab Kings have roped in Australian cricketer Mitchell Owen as replacement for the injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Maxwell was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after he suffered a broken finger ahead of PBKS's match against the Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS roped in Owen for ₹3 crore and the Aussie batsman has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries.

Who is Mitchell Owen? The 23-year-old top-order batsman from Tasmania announced himself to the cricketing world during the latest season of Big Bash League in Australia. He top-scored in the league as he starred in Hobart Hurricanes' title-winning run.

The explosive right handed batsman smashed 108 from 42 balls in the BBL final to help Hurricanes win the title and ended the season with 452 runs from 11 innings, scoring at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60.

When will Mitchell Owen join PBKS in the IPL? He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi. He will link up with the PBKS squad only after the Peshawar side end their campaign in the ongoing PSL 10.

Should Peshawar Zalmi making it until the final of the PSL 10, Owen will be in Pakistan until May 18. This means, he will link up with the PBKS squad only for the IPL 2025 playoffs, which begin on May 20.

PBKS's league stage in the IPL ends on May 16.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 PBKS welcome the Lucknow Super Giants to the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala in the second match of Sunday's double header. The 7:30 pm match is a crucial game for both teams as they are vying for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

