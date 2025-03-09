Mitchell Santner praises ‘annoying’ Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Champions Trophy Final: ‘I hope he misses…’

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will take on India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium today. Ahead of the penultimate clash, the Kiwi skipper was full of praise for Ravindra Jadeja, who shares much of the same skill set as him.

Mitchell Santner praises Ravindra Jadeja: In a video posted by ICC, Santner was asked if he made any special bond with Ravindra Jadeaja during his stint wih the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. To which, the New Zealand skipper replied saying, "Yeah. I mean, for sure. I mean, you know, I really enjoyed my six years. I mean, the way he kind of goes about it just makes it look pretty easy, which is, can be annoying at times. He just walks off three steps and manages to fizz the ball at 95KM/hr, which is pretty hard to do, really.

Advertisement

“But it's a very simple way of looking at cricket. And, you know, I think we need that at times, he knows his bowling in and out. We've seen what he can do with the bat, as that kind of, that lower order player.” the Kiwi skipper added.

Advertisement

Santner on India's all-round depth: Santner also praised India's all-round depth with batting extending till the number 8 spot. He said, "I think, you know, we have to look out for, you know, they bat quite deep tomorrow in the year, with the luxury of having those all-rounders. The spin all rounders and obviously Hardik as well.

"He's (Jadeja) been so successful for a long period of time, even on flat wickets he doesn't miss. I mean, I hope he misses a little bit tomorrow." Santner added.